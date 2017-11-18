Ravens' offensive success may depend on how they fare against Packers' defensive line duo

Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark may not be household names, but they certainly have the Ravens’ attention.

Daniels and Clark are the starting interior defensive linemen in the Green Bay Packers’ 4-3 alignment and pose a serious challenge to the Ravens’ ability to run the ball and keep a clean pocket for quarterback Joe Flacco. The 6-foot, 310-pound Daniels is tied for second on Green Bay in sacks with 2½ and has 34 tackles. The 6-3, 314-pound Clark has yet to register a sack, but he ranks second on the defense in tackles with 46.

“They’re big, strong, consistent players,” left guard James Hurst said after Wednesday’s practice. “They’re always going to play hard, and they’re really talented. They play on both sides, and we’re going to see both of them throughout the game. They’re really good players, and they will be a really good challenge. They’ve had a lot of production, and they’re the reason why their interior has been strong this year.”

In Sunday’s 23-16 win at the Chicago Bears, Daniels and Clark earned two of Pro Football Focus’ top four grades on the team. Daniels and Clark were credited with three quarterback hurries each to go along with Daniels’ one sack.

Ravens center Ryan Jensen said Daniels and Clark remind him of the Tennessee Titans’ pair of 6-2, 313-pound nose tackle Sylvester Williams and 6-1, 305-pound defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

“Stout, short guys that are strong at the point of attack,” Jensen said of them. “They’re great players, and they have great reputations throughout the league. They play hard.”

There has been no shortage of defensive challenges for Hurst, Jensen, and right guard Matt Skura, who have clashed with — among others — the Miami Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Geno Atkins, and the Minnesota Vikings’ Linval Joseph.

Those earlier meetings should help, Hurst said.

“Anytime you can get experience against a similar guy, you can figure out strengths and weaknesses and how to attack them and how to keep them off-balance and all of those things,” he said. “It’s definitely helped, and you can go back and look at those games to learn about yourself and what you can improve on.”

