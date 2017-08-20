Former Ravens WR Anquan Boldin retires less than two weeks after signing with Bills

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin, whose accomplished 14-year NFL career included a starring role in the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII victory, has decided to retire, he told ESPN.

Boldin’s decision comes less than two weeks after he signed with the Buffalo Bills. In a statement to ESPN, Boldin said he feels “drawn to make the larger fight for human rights a priority. My life’s purpose is bigger than football.”

The 36-year-old played last season with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Bills about two weeks into training camp. The Ravens had discussed signing him this offseason, but the addition of Jeremy Maclin made it less of a priority.

If this it for Boldin, he’ll retire ranked ninth all time in receptions (1,076) and 14th in receiving yards (13,779). His list of accomplishments includes the 2003 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, three Pro Bowl selections, helping the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory following the 2012 regular season, and the 2015 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Boldin spent three seasons with the Ravens, catching 186 passes for 2,645 yards and 14 touchdowns in 45 games from 2010 to 2012. He was at his best during the team’s Super Bowl run, compiling 22 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns in four playoff games.

In the Ravens’ title-clinching 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Boldin had six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Needing some salary cap flexibility, the Ravens traded him to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick about a month later after he refused a pay cut. Boldin went on to have three productive seasons for San Francisco.

