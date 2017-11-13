Ravens release RB Bobby Rainey Jr. to add former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Donnal

The Ravens made a move late Monday afternoon, waiving running back and kick returner Bobby Rainey Jr. and filling his spot on the 53-man active roster with offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.

Donnal, 6 feet 6 and 316 pounds, was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft after playing at Iowa. He started six games for Los Angeles in 2015 and 2016 before being released Saturday.

The addition of Donnal gives the Ravens nine offensive linemen — one of whom could be waived later in the week to make room for running back Danny Woodhead, who is attempting to return from a pulled left hamstring.

The Ravens' Bobby Rainey (31) celebrates with teammates, including Jonathan Freeny, right, after returning a kickoff a 96-yard touchdown against the Bears in the third quarter Oct. 15.

The release of Rainey — who returned a kick 96 yards for a touchdown in the team’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 15 — suggests that wide receiver Michael Campanaro is poised to regain the primary kick-return role. Campanaro has missed the past two games because of a shoulder ailment.

In an NFL personnel move involving a former Raven, linebacker Dannell Ellerbe joined the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. A free agent since the New Orleans Saints released him in the summer, Ellerbe — who spent four years with the Ravens — could fortify a defense that lost linebacker Jordan Hicks for the season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

