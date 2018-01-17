Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti hosting team's brain trust this week to begin offseason planning

The Ravens’ top decision makers are traveling to Florida this week for the annual offseason planning meeting at owner Steve Bisciotti’s home.

Bisciotti traditionally hosts a group that includes team president Dick Cass, general manager Ozzie Newsome, assistant general manager Eric DeCosta, senior vice president of football administration Pat Moriarty and head coach John Harbaugh.

The meeting usually lasts about two days and includes a review of the previous season, where the team stands with the salary cap and thorough discussions about several decisions the front office will need to make in the offseason. Team officials frequently say the summit provides a blueprint for the offseason.

This particular meeting comes at a crucial time for the organization, which finished an uneven 9-7 season with a deflating home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31. A victory would have secured a playoff berth. Instead, the Ravens missed the postseason for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in five years and are dealing with the fallout.

There have been widespread calls for change from an increasingly frustrated fan base, which showed its disapproval with the direction of the franchise by staying home from games in big numbers this past season.

The Ravens, who are 40-40 in the regular season since winning Super Bowl XLVII, have a difficult offseason ahead. They are projected to have among the least salary cap flexibility in the NFL and have several holes to fill, most of them on the offensive side of the ball.

They’ll also have to make a call on several of their own free agents, including wide receiver Mike Wallace, starting offensive linemen Ryan Jensen and James Hurst, defensive end Brent Urban and punt returner Michael Campanaro (River Hill).

Neither Bisciotti nor Newsome have spoken publicly about the 2017 season. The annual offseason “State of the Ravens” news conference, which features the team’s top decision makers, usually happens a week or two after the conclusion of the season, but it has yet to be scheduled.

