Ravens coach John Harbaugh says playing time in third preseason game will be 'individualized'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has traditionally given his starters their most extensive — and last — action before the regular season during the third preseason game.

However, he said after Thursday’s practice, the final full workout before Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium, that playing time could be more “individualized” than in years past.

“We’ve just got a plan for this year that we’re sticking with,” Harbaugh said. “It doesn’t really compare to any other year. You never really know. Different guys have different situations. It’s more individualized probably than ever before. You play guys according to their needs.”

In previous years, most of the starters have played the entire first half during the third preseason game. Harbaugh also traditionally doesn’t play the majority of his starters and even some key reserves in the fourth and final preseason game.

Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, however, said Wednesday that the coaching staff was “possibly going to do it a little different” this year, rather than have the third preseason game serve as the traditional dress rehearsal for the regular-season opener.

Asked specifically how he’d handle the quarterbacks in Saturday’s game against the Bills, Harbaugh said: “It’s going to work out the way you see it work out. I think I’ve been pretty clear [that] I’m not talking about any of that stuff, so we’ll do it the way we plan on doing it and we’ll see how it goes.”

Ryan Mallett remains the expected starter with Joe Flacco sidelined because of a back injury. Josh Woodrum, who has had an impressive preseason, was the second quarterback in the game last week. The Ravens also have journeyman quarterback Thaddeus Lewis on their roster.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun