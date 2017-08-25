What time do the Ravens play Saturday? Find your game information here

The Ravens’ all-important third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills is Saturday night at 7 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Despite problems on the offensive line and not having starting quarterback Joe Flacco, the Ravens have outscored their first two preseason opponents by a combined 54-10. The Ravens beat the Redskins 23-3 in their first preseason game on Aug. 10. They followed that up with a 31-7 win in Miami over the Dolphins last Thursday.

During the regular season last year, the Ravens beat the Bills 13-7 in the season opener on Sept. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium. It was the beginning of the end for Rex Ryan, former Ravens defensive coordinator, as Bills head coach.

Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 26-12 in the preseason.

After Saturday night’s game the Ravens will end the preseason Thursday in New Orleans against the Saints. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.

TV: Ch. 11. Calling the action will be the broadcast team of Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM

Weather: According to Accuweather, it should be around 80 and sunny during the day Saturday and dipping into the mid-70s Saturday evening with clear skies at kickoff.