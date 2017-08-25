Five things to watch in the Ravens' third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills

POSITION: The Ravens lost their top two slot cornerbacks when Tavon Young and Maurice Canady went down with knee injuries, but other corners have emerged. Undrafted rookie Jaylen Hill has been terrific. Trevin Wade and Reggie Porter have made some plays. The Ravens still like Sheldon Price and Robertson Daniel’s upside. With Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey entrenched as the top three corners and safety Lardarius Webb being used in the slot, the Ravens might have only two open spots.

VETERAN: Center Ryan Jensen is expected to make his third consecutive start at center, and a good performance would go a long way toward earning him the starting assignment on Sept.10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The recent addition of Jeremy Zuttah, who was the team’s starter the previous three years, gives Jensen competition. Coach John Harbaugh says the team will play the best five linemen, but Jensen’s starting spot appears to be most tenuous.

ROOKIE: Nicknamed “Smoke,” undrafted rookie running back Taquan Mizzell has flashed at times this preseason. He leads the Ravens with 89 rushing yards and has three receptions for 27 yards. The Ravens don’t traditionally keep four running backs, and Mizzell sits fourth on the depth chart. He could force the team’s hand a bit with a strong finish to the preseason.

ON THE BUBBLE: Tight end Larry Donnell caught a touchdown pass and scored on a 2-point conversion in last week’s blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins. At 6 feet 6 and 265 pounds, he’s a big red-zone target. However, is there room for him on the roster? Nick Boyle, Benjamin Watson and Maxx Williams are ahead of him on the depth chart and the Ravens might not have the luxury of keeping four tight ends. If they do keep four, Vince Mayle is an option because of his special teams play.

INJURY REPORT: The offense will again be without some of its top players. Quarterback Joe Flacco (back), running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (undisclosed) are not expected to play against the Bills. Defensively, the Ravens will likely be without rookie first-round corner Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), veteran cornerback Brandon Boykin (undisclosed) and linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring).

