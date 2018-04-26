Ravens trade back twice in first round of NFL draft, acquire third- and fourth-round picks

All along, the Ravens felt the best-case scenario for them in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft was to be on the clock with the 16th overall pick and to have teams interested in moving into that spot.

That’s exactly how it played out. Ten years after they made two trades within the first round before selecting quarterback Joe Flacco 18th overall in 2008, the Ravens reached a deal with the Buffalo Bills to move back in the first round.

The Ravens traded their 16th overall pick in the first round and their fifth-round selection (154 overall) to the Bills for the 22nd pick in the first round and 65th overall pick, the first selection in the third round.

The Bills, who had picked Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen earlier in the first round, used the 16th pick on Virginia Tech inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The Ravens made the deal despite the fact that quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receivers DJ Moore and Calvin Ridley and defensive back Derwin James were still on the board.

The Ravens then traded the 22nd overall selection and the 215th pick (sixth round) to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for the 25th selection and the 125th (fourth round).

The Titans used the 22nd pick to take Alabama inside linebacker Rashaan Evans.

Given general manager Ozzie Newsome’s draft history, the moves were hardly surprising. He has made a trade in every one of the Ravens’ drafts except 2001 and 2017.

The most notable first-round trade came in in 2008. Newsome traded the eighth overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a first rounder (26th overall), two third rounders and a fourth-round pick. Worried that they wouldn’t be able to stay at 26 and still get Flacco, the Ravens then traded the first-round pick that they got from the Jaguars and a third rounder to the Houston Texans for the No. 18 pick. That’s where they selected Flacco.

In 2012, the Ravens traded out of the first round all together, sending the 29th overall selection to the Minnesota Vikings for their second-round pick at No. 35 overall and a fourth-round pick. With those two picks, they selected linebacker Courtney Upshaw and center Gino Gradkowski.

They also traded out of the first round in 2010. They gave the Denver Broncos the 25th overall pick for second, third and fourth-round selections. Those picks produced linebacker Sergio Kindle and tight ends Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta.

This year’s draft is known for its depth, so the Ravens wanted to improve their draft positioning.

CAPTION Sports columnist Mike Preston gives his selection of who the Ravens might pick in the first round. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Sports columnist Mike Preston gives his selection of who the Ravens might pick in the first round. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION University of Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore should be picked in the first-round of this year's NFL draft. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) University of Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore should be picked in the first-round of this year's NFL draft. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun