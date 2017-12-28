Staff picks for Sunday's Bengals-Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium

Staff picks for Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jen Badie
Ravens 23, Bengals 17
The Bengals have generally played the Ravens tough at M&T Bank Stadium during Marvin Lewis' tenure (the Ravens lead the series in Baltimore 8-6). But with the playoffs on the line for the Ravens, don't expect Lewis to walk away with a win in potentially his last game as the Bengals coach.
Edward Lee
Bengals 21, Ravens 19
The Ravens are fully aware of what is at stake: win and make plans for their first appearance in the AFC playoffs since 2014. But Cincinnati has been a notoriously tough out, and the players will be inspired to send coach Marvin Lewis out on a high note.
Mike Preston
Ravens 21, Bengals 17
The Ravens need to take charge early to remind the Bengals they have little to play for at this time. Regardless of the situations, it is always hard to predict how the Bengals will play. The Ravens, though, will get a gift or two in turnovers from the Bengals, including one from quarterback Andy Dalton.
Peter Schmuck
Ravens 23, Bengals 13
The Ravens have to win, and when Joe Flacco and the Ravens have to win, history shows they usually do.
Childs Walker
Ravens 26, Bengals 20
The Bengals will find a way to keep it close; they usually do. But the Ravens have so much more on the line, and they’ve made fewer mistakes than Bengals throughout the season.
Jeff Zrebiec
Ravens 23, Bengals 20
Regardless of what the Bengals’ record is and who they have on injured reserve, this is a scary game for the Ravens. But they are at home and they've proved adept this year at taking care of business, so they'll do enough to punch their postseason ticket.