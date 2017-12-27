Ravens nearly double-digit favorites in regular-season finale vs. Bengals

The Ravens are 9½-point favorites ahead of their regular-season finale Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, according to Las Vegas betting lines.

It’s the second straight week the Ravens have opened as heavy favorites. Entering Saturday’s game against the underdog Indianapolis Colts, the line was 13½ points, a season high for the Ravens.

But the hosts struggled somewhat and won by just a touchdown, 23-16, continuing a trend in big-spread games. Since 2010, the Ravens are 11-1 overall when favored by at least 10 points but just 2-10 against the spread in those games.

Although the Bengals have won six of their past eight meetings against the Ravens, they will be without the following contributors, who are on injured reserve: running back Jeremy Hill, wide receiver John Ross, tight end Tyler Eifert, linebackers Kevin Minter and Nick Vigil, and cornerback Adam Jones. Running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Vontaze Burfict also left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with injuries.



The Ravens, who dominated their Week 1 matchup with Cincinnati, can clinch a playoff berth with a win, have an extra day of rest and are 9-2 against the spread versus AFC North opponents since 2016, tied for the best mark in the NFL, according to CBS Sports.



The over-under for the game is 40½ points.



jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer