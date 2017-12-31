Key stats from the Ravens' 31-27 loss to the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 31-27 season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:

1: Sack by the Ravens defense Sunday. In the first game against the Bengals on Sept. 10, the Ravens had five sacks.

3: Consecutive seasons the Ravens have missed the playoffs. The Ravens have failed to reach the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.

CAPTION "We went from having all our dreams come true to them going away in a matter of seconds," said Terrell Suggs, when asked about the Ravens' 31-27 loss to the Bengals. "You always have to execute till there is no more time left on the clock." (Kevin Richardson) "We went from having all our dreams come true to them going away in a matter of seconds," said Terrell Suggs, when asked about the Ravens' 31-27 loss to the Bengals. "You always have to execute till there is no more time left on the clock." (Kevin Richardson) CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)

5: Dropped passes by the Ravens in the first half. In addition, Quarterback Joe Flacco was just 5-for-19 for 28 yards in the first two quarters.

61: Total yards by the Ravens in the first half. The Bengals had 268 total yards in the first half and a 20:55-9:05 advantage in time of possession,

$1 million: The bonus Ravens safety Eric Weddle would have earned for making the Pro Bowl and reaching the playoffs in the same season, according to reports.