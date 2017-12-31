Key stats from the Ravens' 31-27 loss to the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 31-27 season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
1: Sack by the Ravens defense Sunday. In the first game against the Bengals on Sept. 10, the Ravens had five sacks.
3: Consecutive seasons the Ravens have missed the playoffs. The Ravens have failed to reach the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.
5: Dropped passes by the Ravens in the first half. In addition, Quarterback Joe Flacco was just 5-for-19 for 28 yards in the first two quarters.
61: Total yards by the Ravens in the first half. The Bengals had 268 total yards in the first half and a 20:55-9:05 advantage in time of possession,
$1 million: The bonus Ravens safety Eric Weddle would have earned for making the Pro Bowl and reaching the playoffs in the same season, according to reports.