Ravens are almost a picture of health prior to Sunday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens will field a full and intact offense when they open the season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Five offensive players practiced fully on Friday for the third straight day and will play in Cincinnati. That group includes four starters in wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (hand) and Breshad Perriman (strained right hamstring), quarterback Joe Flacco (back), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and one backup in running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring).

Cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion) was limited for a third consecutive day and is listed as doubtful. Rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) missed his third straight practice and has been ruled out.

The Bengals will play without starting strong safety Shawn Williams (elbow) and third-string tight end C.J. Uzomah (ankle) – both of whom did not practice this week.

Rookie wide receiver John Ross participated Friday on a limited basis for the second consecutive day and is questionable.Three starters in tight end Tyler Eifert (knee), running back Jeremy Hill (ankle), and free safety George Iloka (knee) and one backup in wide receiver Tyler Boyd (hamstring) practiced fully for the third straight day and will play Sunday.

