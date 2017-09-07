Ravens notes: Four offensive starters who practiced fully Wednesday did so again Thursday

The Ravens’ second injury report of the season prior to Sunday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals looked a lot like the first one.

Four offensive starters in wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (hand) and Breshad Perriman (strained right hamstring), quarterback Joe Flacco (back), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) practiced fully Thursday after doing the same Wednesday. Running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring), who is starter Terrance West’s primary backup, also participated fully.

Cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion) was limited for a second straight day. Rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill sat out his second consecutive practice because of a hamstring injury.

The Bengals worked for a second straight day without starting strong safety Shawn Williams, who is dealing with an elbow injury. But rookie wide receiver John Ross, who reportedly was expected to miss two weeks because of a left knee injury, was upgraded from no to limited participation Thursday.

Three starters in tight end Tyler Eifert (knee), running back Jeremy Hill (ankle), and free safety George Iloka (knee) practiced fully for the second consecutive day.

Upholding tradition: A little more than a year ago, nose tackle Michael Pierce was the lone undrafted rookie to make the Ravens’ active roster. On Saturday, the first-year class tripled that yield by putting inside linebacker Bam Bradley, cornerback Jaylen Hill and defensive end-fullback Patrick Ricard on the 53-man roster.

Their presence extended the organization’s streak of an undrafted free agent on the season-opening roster to 14 consecutive years, and Hill is aware of the tradition he, Bradley, and Ricard are trying to maintain.

“There’s a lot of pressure, but I feel like you’re either going to go up or you’re going to go down,” said Hill, the former Jacksonville State standout who led the defense in the preseason with two interceptions. “It all depends on how you take to it. There’s pressure because you’ve got to come in here and prove yourself every day. You’ve got to know that you’re here for a reason.”

Because of their undrafted status, the trio could be at risk of being replaced by a free agent the team might covet. But Ricard said they are aware of that possibility.

“Coming here undrafted, you’re already against the odds,” the former University of Maine standout said. “But the coaches trusted me enough to be on this team, and that means everything. I’m here, and I represent the undrafted class and so do two other guys. So let’s keep the streak going. It’s awesome to be a part of it.”

Checking off another goal: After he had knee surgery last year, tight end Maxx Williams made a mental checklist of things he wanted to accomplish upon his return to the field. As the Ravens prepare for Sunday, the third-year tight end is preparing to fulfill one more goal.

“It’s another thing I get to check off my list of what I wanted to accomplish to get back,” Williams said. “I made it through training camp. Now, it’s get through this week, play Week 1, and move on to my next goal.”

It’s unclear what Williams’ role will be. He’s considered the No. 3 tight end, but Vince Mayle, who is behind Williams on the depth chart, is expected to be one of the team’s regulars on special teams. Regardless, it’s an accomplishment for Williams — who caught three passes for 51 yards in two preseason games — to be back on the field and vie for a role in the passing game.

“It’s bigger for me just knowing that it’s that final, last turning point to say, ‘I’ve made it back from my injury,’ ” Williams said. “I didn’t know last year. I always told myself to not let anything tell you anything different. That’s the mentality I had. This is just another stepping stone I can cross over and keep going on.”

End zone: Defensive coordinator Dean Pees added Bam Bradley to Kamalei Correa and Patrick Onwuasor as players who could get substantial playing time replacing Zachary Orr at weak-side linebacker. “They’re both very equal,” Pees said of Correa and Onwuasor. “K.C.’s probably the starter, but Patrick’s right there with him, and Bam’s coming along, too. He’s kind of a fourth guy that has really shown up here in the preseason, especially on special teams. He’s shown up a lot, which is good for a linebacker. That’s the way you kind of want to show up if you’re a backup linebacker. He’s done a good job. So I feel comfortable even if he ends up getting put into a game.” … After watching Justin Tucker end up in concussion protocol after making a tackle and recover a fumble on a kickoff return in the final two preseason games, special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg said he has no qualms about his Pro Bowl kicker attempting to make plays. “If you’re a player, go be a player. Our guys pride themselves on being football players. If there’s a play to be made and they can make it, we encourage that. We’d love to see Justin score on a scoop-and-score. We want to make sure after he scores that he’s kicking the PAT also.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Zrebiec contributed to this article.

edward.lee@baltsun.com