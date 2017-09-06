Four Ravens offensive starters, including quarterback Joe Flacco, practiced fully Wednesday

The first injury report of the season is out for the Ravens, and four offensive starters were listed as full participants in Wednesday afternoon’s practice.
Wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (hand) and Breshad Perriman (strained right hamstring), quarterback Joe Flacco (back), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) practiced fully. Running back Danny Woodhead, who is starter Terrance West’s primary backup, also participated fully despite a hamstring injury.
Cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion) took part on a limited basis. Rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill was held out because of a hamstring injury.
Sunday’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, practiced without starting strong safety Shawn Williams because of an elbow ailment. Rookie wide receiver John Ross will reportedly miss two weeks because of a left knee injury.
Three starters in tight end Tyler Eifert (knee), running back Jeremy Hill (ankle), and free safety George Iloka (knee) participated fully.