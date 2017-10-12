Tickets available for Sunday's Bears-Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens announced this morning that the Chicago Bears have returned about 300 tickets from their allotment for this Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium, where kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Those tickets can be purchased on www.Baltimoreravens.com/tickets or by calling 410-261-RAVE (7283).

The Ravens are coming off a 30-17 win Sunday over the Raiders in Oakland. They last played at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 1, losing to the Steelers 26-9.

The Bears, who will start rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 pick overall in the NFL Draft, lost to the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 on Monday night.