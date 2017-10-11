Ravens are solid betting favorites over Bears In Week 6 matchup

The Ravens are nearly touchdown favorites over the visiting Chicago Bears ahead of their game Sunday, according to most Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Ravens (3-2) opened as seven-point favorites, and the line had fallen to 6.5 as of early Wednesday morning.

The Bears are 1-4 this season, with two losses of at least 21 points, but were competitive Monday in a home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky is expected to make his second career start at M&T Bank Stadium, which almost never goes well for rookie quarterbacks.

The teams have met just twice since 2009 and five times overall, with each team winning at home. The Bears won their last meeting, in 2013, 23-20, in overtime.

Just as they had to get over their road woes Sunday at Oakland, the Ravens must now confront their recent nonconference ineptitude. The team is 2-6 against the NFC and 1-6-1 against the spread since 2015, 29th in the NFL over that span, according to CBS Sports.

The over-under for the game is 40 points.

