Instant analysis from the Ravens' 27-24 OT loss to the Bears at M&T Bank Stadium

How our reporters and editors saw the Ravens’ 27-24 loss to the Bears Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:

Edward Lee, reporter: Many fingers will be pointed at the defense for giving up that 53-yard run to Jordan Howard that set up Chicago's game-winning field goal in overtime. But just as many fingers should be aimed at an offense that did not score a touchdown and looked dreadful without Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman on the field. The loss wasted a spectacular special teams effort from Bobby Rainey (96-yard kick return for a touchdown) and Michael Campanaro (77-yard punt return for a score).

Peter Schmuck, columnist: The Ravens started slow and never really got into any kind of offensive rhythm, as evidenced by the fact that they could not score an offensive touchdown at home against a team that came in with a 1-4 record and an NFC-worst -46 point differential. Barring a big Steelers upset in Kansas City, the Ravens will still be tied for first place in the AFC North at the end of the day, but they were not a very good team for the third time in the last four weeks, and there was really no excuse this time. Give them credit for a couple of special teams TDs and some overtime drama, but this was a game they'll continue to regret down the road.

The Ravens come into Sunday's game with a 3-2 record, including 1-1 at home. The Bears are 1-4 and starting rooking quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens lost this game twice. Credit to the special teams and the defense for pulling them out of the fire once. But the offense was so anemic that they couldn’t capitalize on the miracle. The Ravens’ receivers let them down. Joe Flacco threw accurate passes on both of the interceptions that helped cost his team the game. The first bounced off Breshad Perriman’s hands, the second off Chris Moore’s chest. Tight end Maxx Williams also fumbled away a potential scoring drive. Flacco didn’t play well, but he played competently enough to win against the unimpressive Bears. So did the defense, at least until Eric Weddle missed a key tackle in overtime. The Ravens simply don’t have enough skill-position talent, and that leaves them vulnerable against teams they should handle. Generally, you’d think a loss like this would haunt a season, but the AFC North is so mediocre, no team other than the Browns can be discounted.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: The Ravens had no business winning this game, and they didn’t. Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made plays when he had to and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco did not. Dropped passes, penalties, turnovers and poor tackling did the Ravens in. Losing this game at home could ultimately cost the Ravens a playoff spot. This is going to sting for a long, long time.