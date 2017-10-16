Injuries continue to add up for Ravens as Breshad Perriman, Maxx Williams are sidelined

Already dealing with an NFL-high 16 players on injured reserve, the Ravens lost two more players in Sunday’s loss. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) and tight end Maxx Williams (left ankle) both left in the second quarter after being on the wrong end of costly turnovers and did not return.

Williams re-injured the left ankle that sidelined him for the previous three games after he caught a 6-yard pass and was stopped at Chicago’s 20-yard line. While getting tackled, he was stripped by inside linebacker Christian Jones, and the loose ball was recovered by inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, ending what had been the offense’s most promising drive.

The Ravens come into Sunday's game with a 3-2 record, including 1-1 at home. The Bears are 1-4 and starting rooking quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

On the Ravens’ next series, Perriman could not hang on to a pass from Flacco with the ball bouncing off his hands and being intercepted by cornerback Bryce Callahan, who returned it 52 yards to set up a touchdown pass from rookie running back Tarik Cohen to tight end Zach Miller with 2:53 left in the quarter. Perriman was struck in the helmet by a defender.

End zone: The Ravens deactivated defensive tackles Brandon Williams (left foot) and Carl Davis (left hamstring), rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring), wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), running back Terrance West (left calf), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh). … Chicago deactivated starting inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski after he had been limited all week by a chest injury. The team also scratched John Timu (knee/ankle), who is third on the depth chart at the same position. Christian Jones made his second consecutive start there in Kwiatkoski’s place. Center Hroniss Grasu (hand), nose tackle John Jenkins, rookie running back Taquan Mizzell, quarterback Mark Sanchez, and wide receiver Markus Wheaton (torn groin) were inactive. Mizzell joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent and spent the entire preseason in Baltimore before getting cut on Sept 2. … Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and kicker Justin Tucker represented the Ravens for the pregame coin toss.