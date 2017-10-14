Want to watch Ravens vs. Bears on TV? Some Marylanders might be out of luck

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 6 game between the Ravens (3-2) and Chicago Bears (1-4).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: Chs. 45, 5 (Sam Rosen, Ronde Barber, Kristina Pink)

Coverage map:

506sports.com Purple: Ravens vs. Bears. Yellow: Redskins vs. 49ers. Purple: Ravens vs. Bears. Yellow: Redskins vs. 49ers. (506sports.com)

Because of the Washington Redskins-San Francisco 49ers game airing concurrently on Fox, TV coverage in Maryland hinges on location.

Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Caroline County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Harford County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County and Talbot County — all of which comprise Baltimore’s Designated Media Area — will get the Ravens-Bears game.

Allegany County, Calvert County, Charles County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, St. Mary's County and Washington County will not.

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Stan White, Todd Heap)

Line: Ravens by 6 ½

