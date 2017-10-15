Key stats in the Ravens' 27-24 OT loss to the Bears at M&T Bank Stadium

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Bears in Week 6:

1: Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky became the first rookie quarterback in 12 games during John Harbaugh’s tenure to beat the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

4: Different Bears players to have thrown the team’s last four touchdown passes — Trubisky, running back Tarik Cohen, punter Pat O’Donnell and quarterback Mike Glennon.

12: Solo tackles by Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon, including two sacks. His previous career high for tackles were five total tackles and three solo tackles.

142: Yards on two interception returns by the Bears, including a 90-yard return for a touchdown by Adrian Amos that gave the Bears a 24-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

231: Net yards rushing by the Bears on 54 carries, a 4.3 yards per carry average. Jordan Howard carried 36 times for 167 yards, including the 53-yard backbreaker in overtime.