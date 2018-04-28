Ravens select Alabama CB Anthony Averett with first of three fourth-round picks

Did you really think that his final draft would go by without Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome drafting an Alabama player?

With the first of three fourth-round picks Saturday in day three of the draft, the Ravens added Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett, who figures to strengthen one of the team’s deepest positions.

Averett, 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, was a two-year starter at Alabama. He finished his career with 98 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

A New Jersey native, Averett is the nephew of former Ravens offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie.

He’ll join a Ravens defense that includes his former Crimson Tide defensive teammates C.J Mosley, Tim Williams and Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens have good cornerback depth with Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Humphrey, Tavon Young and Maurice Canady, but Newsome always stresses how a team can never have enough corners.

The Ravens used their second fourth-round pick on UCLA linebacker Kenny Young.

