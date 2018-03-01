With WR Tavon Austin reportedly on way out in Los Angeles, could Ravens bring him home?

It’s been widely speculated for weeks that Baltimore native Tavon Austin won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Rams despite the wide receiver being just two seasons into a six-year, $56 million deal. It appears that day is getting closer.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Austin’s “time with the team is done.” Garafolo reported that the Rams will either trade the former Dunbar star or release him before the start of the new league year on March 14.

Could the Ravens bring him home?

The connection is obvious. The Ravens liked Austin in the 2013 draft, but the speedy receiver was taken by the Rams eighth overall. The Ravens are also doing their due diligence on all of the potentially available pass catchers, knowing they’ll have to overhaul their receiver corps this offseason.

Austin, who also has extensive return experience, has been a significant disappointment for the Rams. As first-year coach Sean McVay led a resurgence of the Rams offense in 2017, Austin faded out of the game plan.

He had just 13 catches for 47 yards and no touchdown receptions in 16 games. He was more active as a running back with 59 carries for 270 yards and one touchdown. Austin, who also lost his return job during the season, played just two snaps in the Rams’ playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

But Austin has two things the Ravens badly need: speed and elusiveness. The 27-year-old could be an ideal change of scenery candidate.

