Pair of trades involving long snappers showcases value of Ravens’ Morgan Cox

Two Aug. 28 trades involving long snappers might not have created much of a stir in the greater NFL landscape. But the moves that sent Jon Dorenbos from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New Orleans Saints and rookie Thomas Hennessy from the Indianapolis Colts to the New York Jets qualified as significant news to the Ravens’ Morgan Cox.

“It made waves in the long-snapping world,” Cox said Wednesday. “At Longsnap.com, they were talking about it on there. It was a crazy day. Normally in our profession, long snappers don’t want to be talked about, and then in one day, two guys were traded. I think the last time there was a trade was when J.J. Jansen was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Carolina Panthers [in 2009]. So it doesn’t happen a whole lot, but it was pretty cool to see the value of that and to the team.”

Cox is entering his eighth year with the Ravens, who signed him out of Tennessee as an undrafted rookie, and he has built a solid rapport with punter Sam Koch and kicker Justin Tucker. At the age of 31, he is already four years older than predecessor Matt Katula when Cox replaced him as the team’s long snapper.

Despite his longevity, Cox said he does not feel content about his job security.

“I go out every day and try to prove to myself that I’m still able to do it well,” he said. “That’s important for me. I want to be a consistent guy that the coaches can depend on, that Justin can depend on, that Sam can depend on because in my opinion, I know that if I do my job properly, they’re going to take care of the rest. Sam’s going to punt it exactly where it’s supposed to go, and Tuck’s going to put it through the uprights. In a way, that does put extra pressure on me to be the best that I can be, but that’s why I’m always trying to be on top of my game.”

Special teams coordinator and associate head coach Jerry Rosburg said last week’s trades did not alter his appreciation for Cox.

“I have a very high opinion of Morgan,” Rosburg said. “We do value him greatly. It’s a necessity to have highly skilled specialists, and we have them, and we’re aware that we have them. We don’t take them for granted by any means.”

