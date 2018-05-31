Ravens' Anthony Levine Sr. recovering from foot surgery; 10 total absent from OTA

Ravens safety and special teams standout Anthony Levine Sr. was absent from Thursday’s organized team activity as he recovers from offseason foot surgery, coach John Harbaugh said.

The operation had not been previously reported, but Levine left the Ravens’ season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in December with a foot injury.

Harbaugh said he expects Levine, 31, to be ready to practice by the start of training camp, if not the June 12-14 mandatory minicamp.

Also missing Thursday were linebackers Terrell Suggs, Bam Bradley (knee) and Albert McClellan (knee); cornerbacks Maurice Canady (knee), Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and Jaylen Hill (knee); wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (knee); tight end Nick Boyle (personal); and Yanda. Suggs has been working out at the team facility throughout the offseason.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley and safety Eric Weddle both participated Thursday after not getting onto the field last week.

