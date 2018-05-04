Mark Andrews believes that he and fellow TE Hayden Hurst will only make each other better

Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews was connected to the Ravens throughout the pre-draft process, but the pairing seemed highly unlikely when the team used the 25th overall selection on South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst.

Andrews, though, knew something about the Ravens that led him to believe he could still wind up in Baltimore.

“The Ravens have always had a history of loving their tight ends,” Andrews said Friday after the first on-field workout of the team’s rookie minicamp. “It was never out of the picture for me.”

The Ravens ultimately selected Andrews with the second of their two third-round picks. Now, they have two rookie tight ends who became friendly during the NFL scouting combine and figure to instantly become factors in the passing game.

“Being able to work off each other, it’s going to be a big thing,” Andrews said. “We’re going to be able to grow and compete with each other and have a healthy competition where we’re able to grow as players.”

Hurst is known for being a well-rounded tight end, capable as a blocker and reliable as a downfield threat. Andrews is known almost exclusively for his receiving skills. He had 112 receptions for 1,765 yards and 22 touchdown catches in three seasons at Oklahoma.

The criticism of Andrews in the lead-up to the draft was that he’s not a viable or willing blocker. However, he seemed eager Friday to put that label behind him.

“I grew up being a receiver. I know how to do it. It’s something that I’m really good at, but I’m a big-bodied guy,” said Andrews, who is 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds. “I haven’t gotten a lot of reps at [blocking] in college, but that’s something I’m going to learn. I think I’m going to thrive at it one day. I want to be a complete receiver and one day I will be. I’m not there, but it’s something I’m going to work on. I know being here, it’s something they’re going to ask me to do and they have asked me to do. I’m only going to get better at it, so I’m excited to learn it.”

CAPTION Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens rookie tight end Mark Andrews talks about working on his blocking technique to round out his game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens rookie tight end Mark Andrews talks about working on his blocking technique to round out his game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun