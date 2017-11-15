After bye week, every Ravens player but Jimmy Smith practicing Wednesday

The bye week apparently worked for the Ravens, who welcomed every player but one back to Wednesday afternoon’s practice.

Running backs Terrance West (left calf) and Danny Woodhead (pulled left hamstring), tight end Nick Boyle (toe), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and rookie safety Chuck Clark (hamstring) participated.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin wore a red noncontact jersey to presumably protect a shoulder injury that has bothered him since a Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The only player absent from Wednesday’s session was cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has been plagued by an Achilles tendon injury since a Week 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens (4-5) will tangle with the Green Bay Packers (5-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

