Three Ravens selected to All-AFC team in voting by Pro Football Writers of America

The Ravens didn’t have any players selected to the All-NFL team in voting conducted by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). However, they did land three players on the PFWA’s All-AFC squad.

Safety Eric Weddle, kicker Justin Tucker and punt returner Michael Campanaro were voted to the All-AFC team. With the three selections, the Ravens trailed only the Pittsburgh Steelers (six), the New England Patriots (four) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (four) for most players on the All-AFC team.

Weddle finished second in the AFC with six interceptions, behind Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, who had eight and was named to the All-NFL team by the PFWA.

Click above to see a photo and quick recap from each Ravens game during the 2017 season.

Tucker, who also made the team last season, finished 34-for-37 on field-goal attempts and 39-of-39 on extra-point tries. The Los Angeles Rams’ Greg Zuerlein, who made 38 out of 40 field-goal attempts and missed two of his 46 extra-point tries, was selected as the All-NFL kicker.

Campanaro led the AFC with an average of 10.8 yards per punt return. He also had a 77-yard punt return touchdown against the Chicago Bears. The Detroit Lions’ Jamal Agnew, who averaged 15.4 yards per punt return, was named the All-NFL punt returner.

The Baltimore Ravens announced the promotion of Don "Wink" Martindale to defensive coordinator.

