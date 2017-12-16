Ravens running back Alex Collins channels unique persona into on-field excellence

Long before he emerged as the unexpected salvation of the Ravens offense, Alex Collins stamped himself as a rare character.

It began with him sprinting off the field after every practice as if he was late for class, his helmet still clamped over his shoulder-length dreadlocks and a dark visor — to ward off the migraines that made him vomit before high school games — obscuring his eyes.

Then the stories bubbled up about him taking Irish dancing classes with his high school coach’s daughter and a bunch of teenage girls. He dubbed his dancing persona Mitch Finn in tribute to “Lord of the Dance” Michael Flatley.

And don’t forget the YouTube videos of him taking lacrosse face-offs, then rumbling through crowds of terrified prep defensemen as he twirled his stick in his left hand. Not exactly the norm for a football phenom in South Florida.

Just last Tuesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh watched Collins bang out a keyboard accompaniment for the Cardinal Shehan School choir that came in to sing for the team.

“Who knew he can play the keyboard too?” Harbaugh says.

“I actually learned how to play in eighth grade,” Collins says matter-of-factly. “I had a piano class, and from that class, I just remembered all the notes and the keys, and any song that I like or think that I could play on the piano, I would look at a little tutorial and pick it up.”

There’s no end to the surprises with this guy, on the field or off.

The 23-year-old running back would stand out as one of the best stories on the 2017 Ravens even if he was the most boring guy on Earth. The Seattle Seahawks dumped Collins in August, just one year after drafting him in the fifth round. No one much noticed when the Ravens added him to their practice squad. But from that nadir, he’s risen to become one of the most productive runners in the NFL, flashing a special gift for racking up yards after he takes an initial hit.

He delivered the best game of his career Sunday night in Pittsburgh, accumulating 166 total yards, including a remarkable 37-yard catch and run on which he bulled through two tackles.

Justin Forsett was the last Raven to rush for more than 1,000 yards, and as he watched Collins against the Steelers, he kept tweeting, “Feed him.”

“You can tell when a guy is feeling it,” Forsett says. “Especially a running back. I could see that the game had slowed down for him, the way he was hitting the holes and anticipating everything. He was running with great effort, but it was also cerebral.”

You might assume Collins’ creative cuts and fierce effort on the field are separate from his broad interests off it. He would argue that his relentless curiosity keeps his game from growing stagnant.

The Irish dancing, lacrosse and keyboard theatrics just scratch the surface of the Collins chronicles.

Did you know he’s a country music fan who lovingly name checks performers such as Joe Nichols and Chris Young?

Did you know he hired a female agent, Kelli Masters, or that when his classmate, Erin DiMeglio, became the first female to play quarterback in a Florida high school game, Collins was one of her best friends and most ardent cheerleaders?

“I used to help warm her up,” he says, warming to the subject. “I was running full-speed routes for her and she used to hit me on the dime. So I’m talking to my coach like, ‘We’ve got to give her a chance.’”

Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema chuckles as he reflects on Collins’ unconventional choices.

“He always looks for the unusual path,” Bielama says. “Sometimes, I think he’s too smart. He’s almost trying to figure out too much.”

Asked if he’s always marched to his own beat, Collins nods with a mischievous smile. What others regard as eccentric, he views as an essential quest to engage with the world around him. Without the dancing or the lacrosse or the friendships across age and cultural boundaries, he doesn’t think he’d be as good a person or as good a running back.

“With the Irish dance, some people might make fun of me. Or listening to country music and being out there at the concerts, it might not be where people expect to see me,” he says. “But I enjoy it, experiencing new cultures. I’m just always chasing new experiences. Just the thought and possibility of, ‘Could I be able to do it?’ is enough to make me want to see if I could be great at something.”

Here’s another paradox with Collins: He avoids interviews as determinedly as he eludes tacklers. This might make sense if, like a lot of young players, he didn’t have much to say or hadn’t yet found a comfortable public persona.

But that’s not the case. Pin Collins down and he’s a terrific conversationalist — looks you in the eye, offers thoughtful explanations for his choices, takes responsibility for his mistakes, laughs at himself.

So why is he so reluctant?

“Alex doesn’t want to talk to you,” says his high school coach, Doug Gatewood, who remains close to Collins. “He doesn’t want to say the wrong thing, doesn’t want to put his foot in his mouth. Trust me, we fought the same fight in high school.”

Collins offers his own explanation: “You take these pats on the back and then get complacent, like, ‘Oh, I’ve done it. The media’s talking.’ You get lost in it and lose that focus. So I guess it’s just about trying to move on from what’s happened, win or lose. I’m just trying to move forward as fast as possible.”

His story has never quite been linear.

Collins goes by the nickname “Budda.” For the longest time, he thought it was because he was a huge baby — 12 pounds at birth. Then his father told Bielema that actually he called Alex that because he considered him a good-luck charm, the only Collins child to inherit his complexion.

But Collins grew up mostly in the home of his mother, Andrea McDonald.

When he showed up at South Plantation High midway through his freshman year, kids kept asking Gatewood if he’d seen this kid “Budda,” who looked like he was 30 years old.

Collins didn’t play that year or as a sophomore. Then he showed up out of the blue for spring practice.