Ravens running back Alex Collins returns to practice Thursday

Alex Collins’ absence lasted just a day as the Ravens starting running back returned to Thursday afternoon’s practice.

A calf injury prevented Collins from taking part in Wednesday’s session. The presence of Collins, who leads the team in carries (129) and yards (630), suggests he is in line to make his seventh consecutive start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor, who did not play in Monday night’s 23-16 win over the Houston Texans because of a shoulder injury, was not at practice for the second straight day.

Four players who were limited Wednesday participated in Thursday’s session. They are cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and rookie Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (right ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right knee).

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun