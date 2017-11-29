Running back Alex Collins absent from Ravens practice Wednesday

Alex Collins has started six consecutive games for the Ravens, but whether the running back can extend that streak to seven is unclear because of his absence from Wednesday afternoon’s practice.

Collins was not reported to have suffered an injury in Monday night’s victory over the Houston Texans. He finished the game with 16 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown.

If Collins is unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Buck Allen would presumably start in his place. But a healthy Collins, who leads the team in attempts (129) and yards (630), would be advantageous against a Detroit defense that has allowed 150.8 rushing yards per game since losing former Ravens defensive tackle to a season-ending torn biceps.

Rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor, who did not play against Houston because of a shoulder injury, was also absent from practice.

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (right ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right knee) were present although Stanley joined the session late. Rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey was also there, but did not appear to do much. Coach John Harbaugh had said after Monday’s win that Humphrey “had a little tweak” and has been dealing with leg problems.

