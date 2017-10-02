Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Alex Collins’ fumbling woes are fixable

For the second time in three games, Ravens running back Alex Collins lost a fumble, marring a nine-carry, 82-yard performance. Unlike his first fumble in a 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17, Collins’ fumbe in the second quarter of Sunday’s 26-9 loss to the Steelers contributed to a Pittsburgh touchdown and a 13-0 lead.

Fumbling issues have plagued Collins, who fumbled 17 times and lost nine in three seasons at the University of Arkansas. But coach John Harbaugh said the team intends to work on improving his ball security.

“We’re working on the way he carries the ball a little bit technique-wise. He’s got one or two things that are an issue that we’re trying to fix. I do think in his case, it can be corrected. I think he’s very conscious of it.

CAPTION "You're not going to make a bunch of changes; you have to improve," said John Harbaugh. When asked what needs to be done with the offense. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "You're not going to make a bunch of changes; you have to improve," said John Harbaugh. When asked what needs to be done with the offense. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Steelers control time of possession as Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco struggles again. The Steelers control time of possession as Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco struggles again.

“I feel the same way about all of our guys. I don’t think we have any quote-unquote fumblers. Once you feel a guy’s a fumbler, you’re pretty much done with him. But none of our guys, I feel that way about them. I think all of those guys are conscientious. We just need to focus a little more on holding onto the football the right way.”

After a brief pause, Harbaugh continued, “I say this: we can’t be turning the ball over. That’s just it. That’s not the way we’re going to win games around here. I don’t think too many teams are. If any player doesn’t get it done, it’s going to be a problem. If we want to win, we’ve got to hold onto the football.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun