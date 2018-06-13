After losing 2017 to torn ACL, Ravens linebacker Albert McClellan back at practice

Ravens linebacker Albert McClellan returned to practice at Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp, his first action since tearing his ACL last preseason.

The linebacker injured his knee during a non-contact drill in a training camp practice Aug. 23. He missed the 2017 season after a career year in 2016. In 11 starts, nine at strong-side linebacker and two at weak-side linebacker, he made a career-high 52 tackles.

Ravens guard Alex Lewis and wide receiver John Brown did not practice Wednesday. Lewis also missed Tuesday’s session after suffering back spasms — coach John Harbaugh said the injury, suffered in the weight room, was not serious — while Brown seemed to tweak his knee Tuesday. He did not finish practice but remained on the field.

Also absent were guard Marshal Yanda (ankle), wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (leg), tight end Vince Mayle, linebacker Bam Bradley (knee), cornerbacks Maurice Canady (knee) and Jaylen Hill (knee) and safety Anthony Levine Sr. (foot).

