Ravens receiver Quincy Adeboyejo undergoing surgery on upper leg muscle

Ravens second-year receiver Quincy Adeboyejo is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list after he has surgery Tuesday on an upper leg muscle.

Adeboyejo, 22, said on his Twitter account Monday night that he was having surgery, but he didn’t disclose the injury.

An undrafted wide receiver out of Mississippi, Adeboyejo was one of the team’s standouts early last training camp and appeared to have a good chance to make the regular-season roster.

However, he struggled to play through a knee injury that occurred a couple of weeks into training camp. He was waived by the team after the preseason before he was re-signed to the practice squad.

Adeboyejo was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster late in the year and appeared in one game for the Ravens. He did not make a catch.

The surgery and subsequent recovery will make it difficult for Adeboyejo to stick with the team in 2018. The Ravens are suddenly deep at wide receiver after signing veterans Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV. They also used fourth- and fifth-round draft picks on wide receivers Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley.

CAPTION Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson and TE Hayden Hurst comment on Ravens rookie mini-camp. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video) Head Coach John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson and TE Hayden Hurst comment on Ravens rookie mini-camp. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens rookie Orlando Brown, Jr., talks about his familiarity with Ravens organization. "These are people that have known me for - literally - since I was born in '96," said Brown. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun