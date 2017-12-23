Ravens activate running back Terrance West for first time in nine weeks

The drought is over for Terrance West. The Ravens running back is active for Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank. He could make his first appearance since Oct. 8 when he injured his left calf in the first quarter of an eventual 30-17 win over the Oakland Raiders.

West had been inactive for the past nine weeks – five as a healthy scratch. Prior to his injury, the former Northwestern High and Towson University standout had started four of the team’s first five games.

He has been tight-lipped about his absence in games, but offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Wednesday that West is still a valued member of the offense.

“He’s got to be ready to go, and he assures me that he’s practicing – I can see the practicing – and preparing like he’s a starter because at the drop of a hat, boom, he’s up and we’re utilizing him in different ways,” Mornhinweg said. “Terrance West is a good football player.”

How much playing time West will get will depend on how the team rotates him with starter Alex Collins and backups Buck Allen and Danny Woodhead.

In addition to West, the Ravens will have slot cornerback Maurice Canady (knee), defensive end Carl Davis (right shoulder), defensive back Anthony Levine (thigh) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) available against Indianapolis. All four players were listed as questionable Thursday in the team’s final injury report of the week.

The team did deactivate defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley, rookie guards Jermaine Eluemunor and Maurquice Shakir, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams.

Maclin had been doubtful to play after injuring his left knee in Sunday’s 27-10 victory at the Cleveland Browns and sitting out all three practices this week. Chris Moore is likely to start for Maclin in the offense’s two-receiver sets.

The Colts deactivated guards Mark Glowinski and Denzelle Good (knee), safety Clayton Geathers, cornerback Rashaan Melvin (left hand), wide receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle), defensive tackle Caraun Reid, and tight end Jason Vander Laan.

Good, Melvin, and Moncrief had been ruled out on Thursday. A trio of starters in inside linebacker Jeremiah George (neck), running back Frank Gore (not injury related), and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (shoulder) are active after being listed as questionable on Thursday.

