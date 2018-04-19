Ravens' 2018 schedule opens at home against Bills but is front-loaded with road games

As the 2017 regular season came to an abrupt and gut-wrenching end for the Ravens, they had to watch the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate on their home field and the Buffalo Bills revel in the result many miles away.

Cincinnati’s 31-27 upset in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium, secured on a long, last-minute touchdown, knocked the Ravens out of the playoff chase and sent the Bills into the postseason for the first time since 1999.

The Ravens will have an early opportunity in 2018 to get back at both teams. The NFL unveiled its 2018 regular-season schedule tonight and the Ravens will open it at home Sept. 9 against the Bills, followed four days later with a Thursday night road matchup against the Bengals.

Looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2014, the Ravens will have to navigate a road-heavy start with four of their first six games away from home, including road matchups with all three AFC North foes. The Ravens, though, will not have to leave Baltimore for the entire month of November with home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 4), Bengals (Nov. 18) and Oakland Raiders (Nov. 25), along with a Week 10 (Nov. 11) bye.

Seven of the Ravens’ eight home games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with the only exception being a 4:05 p.m. kickoff for the Oct. 21 game against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are scheduled to play just two prime-time games: the Week 2 Thursday matchup at Cincinnati on Sept. 13 and a Week 4 Sunday night matchup at the Steelers on Sept. 30. This will be the 12th consecutive season the Ravens and Steelers play at least one game in prime time.

There are really no soft spots on the Ravens’ schedule. A road game against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 14 will start a four-game stretch in which the Ravens will also face the Saints, the Carolina Panthers on the road (Oct. 28) and the Steelers at home. All four teams made the postseason last year.

After three consecutive November home games, the Ravens have back-to-back road games against 2017 playoff teams: the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 2 and the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 9. They’ll then close the season with a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Dec. 16), a road matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (Dec. 22 or 23) and the home regular-season finale versus the Cleveland Browns (Dec. 30).

Overall, the Ravens will play eight of their 16 games in 2018 against teams that made the playoffs last season.

Here’s a more detailed look at the schedule:

Vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m.: Sean McDermott’s team made the playoffs in his first season. However, the Bills have a host of offensive questions. The biggest one is whether they can come out of next week’s draft with a franchise quarterback. This is the second time in three seasons they’ll open in Baltimore.

At Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 13, 8:20 p.m.: The Ravens won’t open against the Bengals as they have in three of the past six years. Still, they’ll get an early opportunity to exact revenge after Cincinnati’s stunning 31-27 victory in Baltimore last December. Every team will have a Thursday game, and the Ravens will get theirs out of the way early.

Vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 23, 1 p.m.: Coach Vance Joseph got a reprieve after the Broncos finished 5-11 last year. He also now has stability at quarterback with the signing of Case Keenum. This will be the Broncos’ first trip to Baltimore since they beat the Ravens, 34-17, in December 2012.

At Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 30, 8:20 p.m.: After winning six of seven games against the Steelers, the Ravens have dropped three straight against their archrivals. That includes consecutive defeats at Heinz Field in which the Ravens blew late leads.

At Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m.: In John Harbaugh’s 10 seasons, the Ravens are 18-2 against the Browns. With the additions of veterans Tyrod Taylor, Carlos Hyde and Jarvis Landry, and with six of the first 65 picks in next week’s draft, including No. 1 and No. 4, the Browns should have their most talented roster in years. This is the earliest the Ravens will have ever finished their AFC North Division road schedule; the previous earliest was Week 9 of 2014.

At Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 14, 4:25 p.m.: For the second straight season, the Ravens will face the Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Ravens were beaten there, 23-20, last November. A major subplot will be Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees facing his former team after his short-lived retirement this offseason.

Vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 21, 4:05 p.m.: Drew Brees has been in the NFL since 2001, but this will be just his second career game at M&T Bank Stadium. Brees threw three touchdown passes against the Ravens in a 30-24 loss in Baltimore in December 2010. The Saints will enter the season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.