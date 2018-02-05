Ravens are getting 40-1 odds to win Super Bowl 53 as focus shifts to 2018 season

Las Vegas oddsmakers apparently feel the same way about the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes in 2018 as they did about their chances last year.

A day after the 2017 season officially ended with the Philadelphia Eagles taking down the New England Patriots in a thrilling championship game, the sportsbook Bovada published odds for the 2018 Super Bowl champion. It probably won’t come as a huge surprise that only 10 teams have worse odds to win Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta than the Ravens.

Just like the day after last year’s Super Bowl, the Ravens opened with 40-1 odds, per Bovada. The Ravens went 9-7 in 2017 and were eliminated from postseason contention on the final day of the regular season with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens have made the postseason just once since winning Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 regular season.

Despite losing Sunday, the Patriots have the best odds at 5-1. The Eagles and Green Bay Packers are getting 9-1 odds, while the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers are at 12-1.

The Ravens join the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as teams getting 40-1 odds.

The only teams with worse odds are the Arizona Cardinals (50-1), Tennessee Titans (50-1), New York Giants (50-1), Washington Redskins (50-1), Buffalo Bills (66-1), Cincinnati Bengals (66-1), Miami Dolphins (66-1), New York Jets (66-1), Chicago Bears (100-1) and Cleveland Browns (100-1).

