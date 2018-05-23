The 10 Ravens with plenty to gain from OTAs, mandatory minicamp

The Ravens’ organized team activities started Monday and will continue through June 7. A couple of days after the voluntary workouts end, the three-day mandatory minicamp will begin. The conclusion of minicamp will then start the month-long countdown to training camp.

There is plenty of time for veterans to get mentally and physically prepared for the season and for the rookies to settle in their new surroundings. But for other players who are either looking for bigger roles in 2018 or need to prove they belong on the Ravens’ roster, this is an important time.

Below is a look at 10 Ravens who could improve their stock with strong performances during the OTAs:

Tyus Bowser, OLB: A second-round pick last year, Bowser got off to a solid start and then seemed to hit the rookie wall. He should benefit from another offseason to get stronger and more comfortable with the defense. Given the Ravens’ depth at outside linebacker, Bowser will need to show significant progress this summer to earn snaps for the regular season.

Kamalei Correa, LB: The OTAs are closed to the media through Wednesday, but a picture on the team’s website following Monday’s workout showed Correa playing outside linebacker. That’s the position he excelled at while at Boise State before the Ravens moved him inside. Why not put him back at his more natural position in what could be a make-or-break year for the 2016 second-round pick?

Kenneth Dixon, RB: Dixon might be the X-factor for the Ravens this season. If he stays healthy, works himself into good shape and knocks off the rust from missing all of last season, the Ravens will have a nice complement to starting back Alex Collins. However, the twice-suspended and oft-injured Dixon still has plenty to prove.

Jermaine Eluemunor, OL: A fifth-round pick in 2017, Eluemunor started two games last year after injuries ravaged the team’s offensive line. Viewed as a developmental prospect, Eluemunor will have to grow up quickly. The Ravens are pretty deep along the offensive line and the former Texas A&M player is among several young blockers competing for few spots.

Robert Griffin III, QB: Much of the attention will be on fellow quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. However, Griffin is the quarterback who needs to have a strong summer to make the team. The Ravens haven’t kept three quarterbacks on their regular-season opening roster since 2009. A reluctance to throw Jackson into the fire might prompt a change in philosophy this year, but Griffin might have to force the team’s hand with his play.

Bronson Kaufusi, DE: It’s been a disappointing start for the 2016 third-round pick who missed his entire rookie season with an injury and was active for just three games last year. At 6 feet 6 and 285 pounds, Kaufusi certainly looks the part. But he’ll need to stay healthy and flash more on the field to earn a spot on what is a crowded defensive line

Breshad Perriman, WR: Perriman was one of the stars during OTAs last year, but his form and good health didn’t carry through training camp and he had a disastrous 2017 season. The 2015 first-round pick now faces an uphill battle just to stay on the Ravens’ roster. To stick with a revamped wide receiver corps, Perriman is going to have to put it all together this summer. His Ravens’ future depends on it.

Tim White, WR: There’s a lot of curiosity about the 2017 undrafted free agent who looked like a potential impact player before he suffered a season-ending thumb injury in the first preseason game. The former track star at Arizona State will need to quickly rediscover his early summer form from last year. The wide receiver room is pretty crowded, so White will need to prove himself all over again.

Maxx Williams, TE: With early draft picks Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews now on board and Nick Boyle returning, Williams finds himself in a position in which he’ll have to earn his offensive snaps. He’s a solid blocker and special teams player, so there’s room for him on the roster. However, the 2015 second-round pick obviously would like to make an impact in the passing game in the final year of his rookie deal.

Tim Williams, OLB: The former Alabama standout played in eight games and didn’t register a sack as a rookie. Now, he’s competing with Terrell Suggs, Matthew Judon, Za’Darius Smith, Bowser and possibly Correa for snaps at outside linebacker. The game seemed to be moving a little too fast for Williams last year, but he still has a lot of ability as a pass rusher. It’s time he shows it.

