Ravens-Jaguars by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 3:

-1: Total offensive yards by the Ravens in the first quarter against the Jaguars.

0: Sacks by the Ravens against Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, who threw four touchdown passes.

3: Wins in a row and the number of consecutive times the Jaguars have scored 30 points in London.

9: Consecutive games, dating to last season, that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown an interception.

58: Yards gained on a fake punt by the Jaguars when they were leading 37-0.