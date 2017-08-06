Quincy Adeboyejo’s relationship with Bobby Engram helped Ravens land playmaking wide receiver

In the past five days, undrafted rookie Quincy Adeboyejo has made several eye-opening catches against some of the best Ravens defenders, including cornerbacks Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Lardarius Webb. The Mississippi product has arguably been the most effective wideout for the Ravens, who have wide receivers coach Bobby Engram to thank for landing him.

“He coached me at the East-West Shrine Game [on Jan. 21],” Adeboyejo said after Sunday’s practice at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. “So I already had a relationship with him. He called me before the draft and said he was trying to get me here. I didn’t get drafted. So it just had to come down to me and my agent talking about it and choosing which team. I think I had 15 choices I could’ve gone to, and I just trusted in Bobby. I liked him and his personality and him as a coach.”

Adeboyejo’s recent play might be surprising considering he suffered an injury during Tuesday’s session and was carted off the field. But he returned the next day, and he said he knew it was not serious.

“I kind of just got a stinger in my leg, and I couldn’t really put pressure on it,” he said. “I was walking, but the trainer insisted that I got carted off because it was such a long walk and I was limping so hard. So it wasn’t too serious. I bounced back.

“I like to use speed a lot and guys are afraid of speed. So when you’re running fast, it’s easy to get out of breaks when they think you’re going to beat them deep on every play. So it’s pretty much trying to play fast.”

Adeboyejo’s strength is his speed. His time of 4.42 seconds in the 40 at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis was the fifth-fastest among wide receivers, and he said his swiftness has unnerved opponents.

Adeboyejo’s showings have caught the attention of coach John Harbaugh.

“Quincy has had a really good camp,” Harbaugh said Saturday. “I think what you saw tonight is what we’ve seen pretty much every day in training camp. A number of the young guys are doing similarly well. All directions now kind of point toward Thursday night [against the Washington Redskins in the preseason opener for both teams], and we’ll see what those guys do Thursday night. To see them come out tonight under the lights with the crowd and play the way they did, it’s good to see.”

