Ravens welcome back a quarterback, but it’s not Joe Flacco

The highlight of Ravens practice Tuesday morning was the appearance of a quarterback, but it was Thaddeus Lewis, not Joe Flacco.

Lewis’ return after sitting out Monday’s session for undisclosed reasons does not have the significance that Flacco’s would have, but it does give the offense two quarterbacks to use in Thursday night’s preseason finale at the New Orleans Saints. If Lewis was unavailable, Josh Woodrum would have likely been forced to play the entire game as coach John Harbaugh is probably going to keep Ryan Mallett and the rest of the starting offense on the sideline.

The only new absence Tuesday is offensive tackle Stephane Nembot. On Monday, he practiced for the first time since Aug. 12.

The Ravens continue to practice without cornerbacks Brandon Boykin (undisclosed) and Maurice Canady (torn cartilage in knee); running backs Kenneth Dixon (torn meniscus in left knee) and Danny Woodhead (hamstring); guards Alex Lewis (torn labrum) and rookie Nico Siragusa (torn ACL, MCL and PCL in left knee); wide receivers Breshad Perriman (strained right hamstring) and rookie Tim White (torn thumb ligaments); and Flacco (back).

