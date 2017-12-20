Ravens' Sam Koch diplomatic about missing Pro Bowl but says Justin Tucker's omission 'absurd'

Ravens punter Sam Koch said that Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern “obviously deserves” his Pro Bowl selection, but he called the omission of his teammate, kicker Justin Tucker, both “absurd” and “a shame.” Tucker was diplomatic when asked about being passed over for Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell and instead voiced Pro Bowl support for Koch and long snapper Morgan Cox.

Ravens associate head coach and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg said all three of his specialists should be heading to the Pro Bowl.

“I have a very high opinion of these guys,” Rosburg said Wednesday. “I think the performances they put out there on a weekly basis speak much more eloquently than I could ever do about their numbers. Their numbers support our feeling about them as well. They’re richly deserving of any honor that they get. Having said that, I will also say that I think Brett and Chris both had a great year, so congratulations to them.”

The Ravens learned Tuesday that outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and safety Eric Weddle were selected to play in the game Jan. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., a week before Super Bowl LII. However, their appreciation for the three players chosen came with significant disappointment for two notable players who were left out.

In one of the best seasons of his 12-year career, Koch leads all NFL punters with 37 kicks dropped inside the 20-yard line and 16 inside the 10. He’s second in the NFL with five punts downed inside the 5. Rosburg also pointed out Koch’s other accomplishments, which include holding for Tucker — “I think he’s the greatest holder that has ever played the game,” Rosburg said — and executing two successful fake punts with passes.

However, Kern was selected while leading the NFL in gross (51.6) and net (45.6) punting average. Koch praised Kern and said he’s one of the punters the Ravens study throughout the year. He also acknowledged that some voters are caught up with the gross and net punting statistics and don’t look at the entire body of work.

“In some instances with the uneducated voters, they just go straight for the gross and net. You could have a lot of mishit balls that roll 20 yards that give you the high gross, high net, or you can hit balls like we tend to do, and whether they are 45, 47 yards on the sideline, the efficiency part is a good factor to play into the overall numbers,” said Koch, who was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday. He’s the first AFC punter to accomplish that twice in a season since the Buffalo Bills’ Brian Moorman.

Tucker didn’t make the Pro Bowl despite converting on 29 of 32 field-goal attempts and all 34 of his extra-point tries. His execution on kickoffs is also a big reason the Ravens are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for allowing the lowest return average. Boswell was selected after converting on 33 of 36 field-goals attempts and 29 of 31 extra-point tries. He has four game-winning field goals this season.

“I think it’s insane how somebody like [Tucker], when you compare any of the major stats for field goals: field goals made, PATs, number of field goals, the distances, touchback rate, kickoff return starting average. It’s unreal. His stats don’t compare to anybody’s,” Koch said. “There’s a couple of guys that are close, but as far as missed PATs and stuff like that, he’s never had any. It’s just a shame.”

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun