Mike Preston's first-quarter Ravens report card: An average team gets average grades

After opening the regular season with two straight wins, the question was whether the Ravens were as good as their record indicated.

In the past two weeks, the answer has been a resounding no. Since surprising the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener and then beating the Cleveland Browns the following week, the Ravens were humbled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-7, in London and then by the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-9, on Sunday.

So far, the Ravens are exactly where they were at the end of last season, an average team that finished 8-8. Fortunately for the Ravens (2-2), there is only one unbeaten team in the NFL — the Kansas City Chiefs — and only three teams in the AFC have one loss.

The Ravens are one of seven AFC teams with a .500 record. But to move above the AFC North-leading Steelers, the Ravens have to improve on an offense ranked No. 30 in the NFL and the league’s worst passing attack (142.5 yards per game).

Defensively, the Ravens are ranked No. 21, but key injuries to linemen Brandon Williams and Brent Urban have caused one of the league’s best run defense to slip to No. 25, allowing 127.3 yards per game.

The Ravens visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, but before that game, click through the photos above to see The Baltimore Sun’s first-quarter report card. These grades might make a lot of parents mad.

