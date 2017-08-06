Mike Preston's Ravens training camp observations

A few observations from Annapolis last night:

Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda participated in some team drills involving contact for the first time and looked good.

Yanda had shoulder surgery in March and the Ravens have basically used him in one-on-one drills during training camp to bring him along slowly.

Despite being used sparingly there has been little doubt Yanda would be ready for the season opener on Sept. 10 in Cincinnati.

>>Rookie receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, a free agent out of the University of Mississippi, has performed well in training camp and will draw a lot interest from coaches when the preseason games begin Thursday night against Washington.

Adeboyejo runs well and is a big target at 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds. He has been getting open consistently throughout practices. Adeboyejo and Tim White, out of Arizona State, have been two impressive rookie free agents.

>>Second-year outside linebacker Matthew Judon appears to have lost 15 to 20 pounds, but he plays with power. The weight loss has given him more quickness off the edge but he still has a mean bull rush. He could become a major factor during the season.

Meanwhile, third-year player Za’Darius Smith, also an outside linebacker, hasn’t done a lot to seal a spot on the roster. As a rookie he showed great potential but he hasn’t stood out in training camp.

>>I’ve been impressed with the way the Ravens guards are pulling in this offense. It looks like they are running more counters, traps and misdirections this season. Maybe that is the result of the offseason hiring Greg Roman as tight ends coach and running game consultant.

>>It’s hard to evaluate rookie running back Taquan Mizzell because he is far down on the depth chart, but he is fast and can turn the corner. He is explosive and adds an element to the offense none of the other runners can.

The free agent out of Virginia keeps making plays. Mizzell is another one of the strong undrafted rookie free agents.

>>It would be nice if the Ravens talked about rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey and why he has missed the last couple of practices. After all, he is the team’s top draft pick out of Alabama.

>>Whenever he is on the field fourth-year receiver Michael Campanaro continues to make plays. He bailed out quarterback Ryan Mallett several times Saturday night with diving receptions.

>>The Ravens tried the Brandon Williams Dance Cam routine at Navy but it isn’t the same without that young lady who was involved last Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium. She stole the show and everyone’s heart. She and Williams could be a great combination.

>>Offensive tackle Stephane Nembot is still looking for defensive lineman Patrick Ricard after the swim move Ricard put on him Saturday night.

Note to Nembot: He went that away.

