Mike Preston hands out Ravens' midterm grades

Barring injuries, the Ravens will see better teams and quarterback play in the next quarter of the season than they have in their previous four games.

In those games, the Ravens played against quarterbacks named E.J. Manuel, Mitchell Trubisky, Casey Keenum and Matt Moore. Now, they’ll get some of the better ones in Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota, Houston’s DeShaun Watson and Detroit’s Matthew Stafford.

The Ravens will get a break when they travel to Green Bay on Nov. 19 because Aaron Rodgers is out with a broken collarbone. But after Stafford they get Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh Dec. 10.

In the next month, the Ravens have to stay in contention because they close out the season with the Browns (0-8) in Cleveland and then Indianapolis (2-6) and Cincinnati (3-4) at home.

But before we go too far into the future, we look back at the first half of the season and give out midterm grades.

CAPTION "We coach a lot better, obviously, and we played a lot better," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "If you're comparing the [last] two games, that's all I can say about it." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "We coach a lot better, obviously, and we played a lot better," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "If you're comparing the [last] two games, that's all I can say about it." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "You're taught when a quarterback slides, you want to aim for the head because when he [does] slide, your trajectory is going to be going over where his head was at the initial play," said Ravens' C.J. Mosley. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "You're taught when a quarterback slides, you want to aim for the head because when he [does] slide, your trajectory is going to be going over where his head was at the initial play," said Ravens' C.J. Mosley. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.