Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Bengals game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

CAPTION Ravens special team/assistant head coach Jerry Rosberg talks about the 4th quarter blocked punt of the Indianapolis Colts game that almost cost the Ravens the game. (Baltimore Sun video) Ravens special team/assistant head coach Jerry Rosberg talks about the 4th quarter blocked punt of the Indianapolis Colts game that almost cost the Ravens the game. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees was asked if there is something we overlook about Terrel Suggs. "He is like an extra coach in [the] room," said Pees. "I think that is the thing that people may not truly understand about Terrell. He is a very, very smart guy, period." (Baltimore Sun video) Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees was asked if there is something we overlook about Terrel Suggs. "He is like an extra coach in [the] room," said Pees. "I think that is the thing that people may not truly understand about Terrell. He is a very, very smart guy, period." (Baltimore Sun video)

Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.