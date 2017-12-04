Mike Preston: Ravens CB Jimmy Smith has a lot of explaining to do over reported PED suspension

There was always speculation this season about cornerback Jimmy Smith making it through the entire year. Something was going to happen, either an injury or some off-the-field problem. Now, both have happened within the last couple of days.

Smith was having his best season in recent years and it was tough watching him fall to the field with an Achilles tear Sunday, but it's hard to have much compassion for him after his reported suspension this morning for violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Smith appears to be a good person despite past off-the-field problems and he seemed to have straightened his life out. But now you have to wonder what possible drug was involved and if he simply made a mistake as far as taking a prescribed drug because of other medical issues.

More will come out soon, but this has been a tough week for Smith. He has always been a stand-up guy and he'll have a lot of explaining to do once he returns. The return, though, may not come for several months.