Preston: Ravens should draft a third-down back with Alex Collins limited in passing game

Since the Ravens are supplying quarterback Joe Flacco with multiple weapons, I am still hoping team officials select a third-down running back in the last two days of the draft.

There are still several available who can make catches out of the backfield, including Miami’s Mark Walton and N.C. State’s Jalyen Samuels.

Samuels is probably the most interesting because he has played H-back, receiver, tight end and fullback. Last season, he had 76 catches for 597 yards and four touchdowns.

The Ravens have four running backs on the roster — Alex Collins, Buck Allen, Kenneth Dixon and John Crockett — but none of the three are threats as pass catchers coming out of the backfield on third downs.

In the past, Flacco had his best seasons when he had a running back that served as his security blanket. That runner used to be Ray Rice, but he hasn’t been around since the 2013 season. Collins was the starting running back for the Ravens last season and he became one of the league’s top success stories, finishing with 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 212 carries. The Ravens tried to work him more into the passing game to get him more touches, but he has limitations.

The rest of the league has had an offseason to study tape of Collins. He is good for about 20 carries a game, but has at times become a liability in the passing game.

Below is a scouting report from a former assistant coach/scout on Collins:

“Alex Collins, he started last season in a reserve role before winning over the job in midseason. He has good feet, and he doesn’t dance into the holes. Great size/speed ratio, needs to improve his feel in the passing game. He has all of the skills, but needs to try to package them together to reach his full potential. He did a fine job last season and is well built and extremely strong. He has good balance, adequate vision and speed and has good burst in the open field. He runs with great high knees and good acceleration through the holes and lowers his shoulder and does a good job staying on his feet. He is more of a slasher, a good short-yardage and goal-line runner with the burst to break some. He needs a lot of work on pass protections and is a very poor blocker. He is willing but not very good. Needs to improve hands and route running in order to be an every-down back.”

