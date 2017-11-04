What was billed as potential breakout year for Ravens' Perriman is flirting with lost season

Breshad Perriman doesn’t play special teams, but on Wednesday — and at the start of pretty much every practice since the regular season began — he’s on the field early with the Ravens who do. Perriman and his position coach, Bobby Engram, find an empty swath of grass and run through a series of routes. After practice, Perriman is with fellow Ravens receiver Mike Wallace at the JUGS machine, catching balls at different speeds.

Perriman’s struggles since he was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft aren’t because of a lack of effort, his teammates and coaches say. Clearly, his problems are not a byproduct of him lacking desire either. The Ravens who know him best — and he doesn’t let a whole lot of people in — say he cares deeply, perhaps too much. An inability to play through a knee injury in his rookie season left Perriman so distraught that he barely communicated with teammates and coaches.

He’s 6 feet 2 and 215 pounds, prototypical size for a receiver, and he’s not too far removed from running the 40-yard dash in 4.24 seconds. Yet, those traits haven’t translated to success on the field. Perriman, 24, has continually been rendered a nonfactor on game days, further weakening a Ravens offense that struggles to create big plays downfield, the exact thing the wide receiver was drafted to provide.

Kenneth Lam / Baltimore Sun Ravens receiver Breshad Perriman warms up before the game against the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens receiver Breshad Perriman warms up before the game against the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth Lam / Baltimore Sun)

I can’t hang my head [about] what’s not going the way I think it should go. I just have to keep my head up and stay positive and keep grinding. — Ravens WR Breshad Perriman

It’s become a weekly refrain in the locker room at the team facility that Perriman just needs to make a play or two to turn his season around. It was said this past week as the Ravens prepare for Sunday’s road game against the Tennessee Titans in a key matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls. However, even Perriman seems to be at a loss for what needs to change in order for that to happen.

“I don’t have a direct answer to that,” Perriman said. “I’m just focused on me improving every way I can and just letting things play out.”

Perriman was often mentioned as a breakout candidate this season because of how he performed throughout summer minicamps. The opposite has happened. In seven games – he missed Week 7 with a concussion — Perriman has just four catches for 26 yards despite being targeted 20 times and playing 52 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, more than every Ravens receiver except Wallace.

Eight Ravens have more catches than Perriman and 10 Ravens have more receiving yards. Perriman has the same number of receptions as Griff Whalen, who was released this past week after playing two games for the team, and fewer receiving yards than running back Danny Woodhead, who played just one offensive drive before he pulled his hamstring in the regular-season opener. Pro Football Focus ranks Perriman 108th out of 109 receivers, ahead of only the Cleveland Browns’ Kenny Britt.

“I can’t hang my head [about] what’s not going the way I think it should go,” Perriman said. “I just have to keep my head up and stay positive and keep grinding. … It’s a daily battle, but at the same time, I can’t let it beat me. I’ve been through things that were way worse than this.”

General manager Ozzie Newsome’s struggles taking wide receivers early in drafts are well-documented. While Travis Taylor (10th overall in 2000) and Mark Clayton (22nd overall in 2005) at least showed flashes, Perriman has disappeared this season when the Ravens have needed him to emerge. With receivers Wallace, Michael Campanaro and Chris Matthews out last week against the Miami Dolphins and Jeremy Maclin limited by a shoulder injury, Perriman played 49 snaps and didn’t have a catch. It was the fourth time this season he’s been shut out.

“Unfortunately, he hasn’t done as good of a job as people expected, but I’m not putting all that on Breshad. I’m not putting that on the organization either,” said former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., now an analyst for NFL Network. “Some of that is unforeseen circumstances. You can’t sit there and tell me that Ozzie is on the hook for drafting a guy that got hurt the first week of training camps and again in OTAs. How dare Ozzie draft a guy that he knew was going to get hurt. That’s not fair. You just have to be careful with expectations and injuries.”

Perriman is certainly not the only first-round receiver in recent years to disappoint. Thirteen receivers have been taken in the first round since 2015, the year Perriman was drafted 26th overall, and only one of the nine taken from 2015 to 2016 — the Oakland Raiders’ Amari Cooper, taken fourth overall in 2015 — has been selected to a Pro Bowl. Like Perriman, Kevin White, Phillip Dorsett, Corey Coleman and Laquon Treadwell have all made limited to no impact.

This year’s first-round receiving class consists of three top-10 picks — the Titans’ Corey Davis, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Mike Williams and the Cincinnati Bengals’ John Ross — and they’ve all had a hard time staying on the field. They’ve missed a combined 15 games and have nine catches between them. Davis, who has been battling hamstring problems, is expected to start against the Ravens on Sunday.