Ravens WR Breshad Perriman won't play vs. Steelers, a healthy scratch for third time in four games

The Pittsburgh Steelers have given up a lot of big plays in recent weeks, but that wasn’t enough to convince the Ravens to insert wide receiver Breshad Perriman back into the game plan. The 2015 first-round pick was a healthy scratch Sunday for the third time in four games.

With Perriman not playing, the Ravens have just four active wide receivers: Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Chris Moore and punt returner Michael Campanaro. Maclin was active despite being questionable for the game with a back injury.

Perriman, who has just seven catches for 54 yards in nine games this season, hasn’t played since the team’s Nov. 27 victory over the Houston Texans. He was held without a catch in that game. Perriman acknowledged after Wednesday’s practice he was frustrated he wasn’t getting an opportunity but he said, “I don’t make those decisions. I can only control what I can control.”

CAPTION The veteran tight end assists countless people through his charitable arm, the One More Foundation. (Jeff Zrebiec / Baltimore Sun video) The veteran tight end assists countless people through his charitable arm, the One More Foundation. (Jeff Zrebiec / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens coach John Harbaugh discusses respectful rivalry with Steelers. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens coach John Harbaugh discusses respectful rivalry with Steelers. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video)

Running back Terrance West, who started four of the team’s first five games before going down with a calf injury, was also a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive week.

The other Ravens’ inactives were injured outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (shoulder), offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) and Maurquice Shakir, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, who was promoted from the practice squad earlier this week.

Rookie third round defensive end Chris Wormley was active for the first time in four games as the Ravens opted to keep another defensive linemen rather than giving Perriman an opportunity to try and get his season on track.

The Steelers’ inactives are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, offensive linemen Daniel McCullers and Matt Feiler, linebackers Ryan Shazier and Tyler Matakevich and defensive backs Joe Haden and J.J. Wilcox.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun