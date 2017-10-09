Ravens coach John Harbaugh referred to NFL Network report for update on Terrance West

With starting running back Terrance West playing only three snaps before injuring his left calf and sitting out the final 57-plus minutes of the Ravens’ 30-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, the former Northwestern High and Towson University standout’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears is unclear.

Coach John Harbaugh did not add much clarity to the situation. Asked during his weekly Monday news conference about a timetable for West’s return, Harbaugh replied: “It’s already been reported. So just go with that. I’m not changing my policy. My policy hasn’t changed.”

Harbaugh was likely referring to an NFL Network report that stated that after an MRI, West will miss some time, but it is not expected to be a long-term problem.

Without West who has started four of five games, the Ravens could go with Buck Allen and Alex Collins or add a free agent. Harbaugh said the team already has an idea of its next step.

“We’ll have to see if we can execute it right now in terms of what we’re going to do,” he said. “I don’t want to start putting the plan out there until we know.”

Harbaugh did not field questions about a pair of starters in right guard Matt Skura’s right knee or defensive tackle Carl Davis’ hamstring. An MRI revealed that Skura suffered a sprained MCL and could be sidelined several weeks.

The loss of Skura opens the door for either rookie Jermaine Eluemunor or Tony Bergstrom to start. The Ravens will open a game with their third different offensive line configuration this season, but Harbaugh said he is not concerned about a lack of cohesion along the front.

“It just doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s not something we think about. It’s not something we quantify. We don’t waste any energy on it. We just go, get ready for the next game.”

